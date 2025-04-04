Senate changes, passes property tax reform. Headed to a conference committee?

The state Senate has passed the bill for property tax relief and reform – but has made a number of changes to the House approved version.

The bill is HB 1176.

One of the changes has been dubbed the “skin in the game” amendment. The bill originally had a $1450 primary residence credit. That was raised from the current $500 credit.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Brad Bekkedahl said the amendment reduces that to $1250.

"It's limiting to 75 percent of the property tax due," Bekkedahl said. "But it can't be less than the $500, or more than the $1250."

The Senate amendments also remove any general fund appropriations for property tax relief, meaning it all comes from the Legacy Fund earnings.

"There's no general fund needed at the level of $1250 per residence," Bekkedahl said.

Sen. Dean Rummel (R-Dickinson) opposed the amendment, saying it targets those with lower-value homes.

"They will be expecting much more, and be very disappointed that homes with much more property tax will receive the entire credit of $1250," Rummel said.

The amendment passed 31 to 16. Then the bill itself passed unanimously, setting up a likely conference committee between the House and Senate to hammer out the final version.