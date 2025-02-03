Public health officials say while respiratory illnesses increase, it's not too late to vaccinate

As the respiratory illness season continues to ramp up, health officials in Grand Forks are reminding the public it’s not too late to get vaccinated against illnesses like influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.

Ashley Krone is disease prevention team leader at Grand Forks Public Health.

"If you haven't received your respiratory vaccine yet for the season, it's not too late to get those. Respiratory vaccines are widely available throughout our community, and you can check out our webpage at www.immunizegf.org for more information on vaccines, and where to receive those vaccines, and there's information on respiratory illness activity for Grand Forks County and much more."

Krone says staying healthy starts with prevention, and vaccines are a great way to do that.

Some people may receive their vaccines and still come down with a respiratory illness. But Krone says vaccines may be able to help lessen the severity and shorten the duration of those illnesses – meaning a person may not become as sick.

She says everyone should make getting their vaccines a priority, but it’s especially vital to protect vulnerable groups.

"Anyone that has young children or is around those who are older in our community, or anyone who falls into the categories of certain health conditions, or health factors should be receiving the vaccines to help protect them."

Vaccines are available through local public health units, pharmacies and health care providers.