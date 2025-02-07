Winter storm warning issued through noon tomorrow

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a winter storm warning for southern North Dakota along the South Dakota border, and a winter weather advisory north of that along the I-94 corridor.

Blake Rafferty is a meteorologist. He says this system is ramping up this afternoon, and will persist through tomorrow morning. He says snow totals are a little higher than originally forecast.

"All these headlines are in effect until noon tomorrow, Saturday the 8th. Conditions will likely be worse this evening into the overnight, and then improve through the morning hours after sunrise, but light snow will continue into early tomorrow morning. Winds are not a big deal with this system, we're only expecting 5-15 miles per hour while the snow is falling - so blowing snow is not expected to be a big impact with this event."

Rafferty says dangerous arctic air is following this system into the state.

"Behind this system, we get some colder air into next week - especially Monday into Tuesday, Tuesday morning in particular will be very cold, dangerous wind chills along the Canadian border. -46 wind chills Tuesday morning, a lot of -30 to -35 across the region. So - winter is not going anywhere into February, as this system is ushering in much, much colder air that will stick around well into next week."

Frost bite can happen within minutes at these low temperatures. Rafferty says to monitor weather reports, and travel with a winter survival kit.