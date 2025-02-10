More power to a data center could mean more savings for other MDU customers

A project to bring more electricity to a large data center near Ellendale could mean savings for other customers of Bismarck-based MDU.

Applied Digital is expanding. And it is paying MDU for the infrastructure to bring more power on-site.

And how could this benefit other MDU customers?

"We're basically moving the power from the market to them on our transmission lines," said MDU spokesperson Mark Hanson. "We benefit by getting paid to do that work and service. And we have a sharing mechanism with our customers."

Hanson said in 2024, other MDU customers saved about $70 for the year, or about $5.80 per month.

"Now with these expansions Applied is working on, they will eventually get to where they will be maxed out at 530 megawatts on-site," Hanson said. "When we get to that point, customers will see a savings of roughly $200 a year, or roughly $16.70 per month

Hanson emphasizes that Applied buys power directly in the market, and pays MDU to get the power to the center.