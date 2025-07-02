EERC to undertake a study of geothermal energy

The Energy and Environmental Research Center at UND will be exploring the use of geothermal energy to produce electric power.

Geothermal energy is heat within the earth.

"Thermal has not really been done broadly at grid scale," said EERC vice-president for strategic partnerships John Harju. "We do think the substantial 'plumbing system' of all y the wells and pipelines and everything that we have facilitates movement of fluids from our deep oil and gas resources. And it may be something we could find real synergy for geothermal development here in the state."

Harju said the North Dakota study will couple geothermal development with oil production, and/or CO2 storage.

"The study will look at the feasibility of generating up to 600 megawatts of power from geothermal energy.