Fargo Representative Josh Christy has died, or natural causes

A Fargo State Representative has passed away.

Rep. Josh Christy (R-Fargo) was serving in his second session, He was elected in 2022 from Fargo's District 27. He passed away from natural causes.

"During his time here, he exemplified what itg meant to be a true servant leader," said Rep Jeremy Olson (R-Arnegard). "Known for his quiet professionalism, Josh was gentle giant — someone whose presence brought calm, and whose intellect shown through in every discussion and decision. His approach was one of humility and service. And he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked, regardless of the issue or challenge. "

Christy was 43.

Governor Armstrong has ordered flags flown at half staff on the day of Christy’s interment.

Both the House and Senate observed a moment of silence.