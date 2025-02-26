House passes 3 property tax bills

The North Dakota House has passed three measures designed to provide property tax relief and reform.

One is House Bill 1176. That measure would expand the primary residence tax credit from $500 to $1450. It also caps local property tax increases at 3 percent.

This encompasses what Gov. Armstrong had proposed.

"This bill focuses strictly on residences," said Rep. Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck), the bill's sponsor. "Strictly on Joe Sixpack's house — not his lake cabin, not his land, not his ag-land or commercial land — no ne of that. Just his home."

Nathe said the other tax bills are "fine in their own right."

The bill passed 81 to 10.

A second bill – authored by Rep. Scott Louser (R-Minot) – would affect residential property, and agricultural and commercial property. It would reduce the property tax for local school districts by 16 percent, with the state picking up the difference. It was approved 88 to 3.

The third bill – sponsored by House Speaker Robin Weisz (R-Hurdsfield) – would provide tax relief by lowering the taxable value of all property categories.

All three will now go to the Senate for further work.