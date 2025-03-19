Knife River Flint named North Dakota's 'State Rock'

The state Senate has voted to name Knife River flint as North Dakota’s state rock.

The idea came from a Bottineau grade school, and its rock club, called the “Bottineau Rock Hounds.”

"Last October, their mentors showed students examples of the North Dakota state fossil," said Sen. Desiree Van Oosting (R-Judson). "Then, after doing some research, they discovered North Dakota did not have an official state rock."

Van Oosting said North Dakota was one of two states that did not have a state rock. She said the student's mentors then decided to make this a student-run campaign to name a state rock.

"They were tasked with researching rocks found in North Dakota, and nominated five," Van Oosting said. "And the race was on."

Van Oosting said the students made posters, ran campaigns, and students voted. She says staff and students of Dakota College in Bottineau also voted, as did members of the Bismarck Rock and Mineral Society, and a rock club in Grand Forks. And Knife River Flint won.

"Knife River Flint is culturally connected to North Dakota, and is found exclusively in North Dakota, Van Oosting said. "It's culturally and geologically the perfect rock to represent our state."

Van Oosting saids legislators from that district authored the bill to make it the state rock. She said the students came to Bismarck twice to testify on the bill.

The Senate’s vote on HB 1186 was 44 to 2. It had already passed the House.