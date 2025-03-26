ND Legislature passes insulin price cap bill

The state Senate has passed a bill that would continue and expand a pilot project to put a $25 per month cap on out-of-pocket payments for insulin and diabetic supplies.

Two years ago, the Legislature launched the pilot project for members of the PERS health plan for state employees.

"This bill extends that same protection, and applies it to the fully-insure portion of the commercial insurance market," said Sen. Sean Cleary (R-Bismarck). He told the Senate approximately 300 to 400 North Dakotans will have access to affordable insulin, if the bill becomes law.

"I would argue that, in the long run, a proposal like this will save money, as more North Dakotans will be able to avoid a situation where they will be rationing insulin or missing treatment because of the cost," Cleary said. "Rationing insulin and missing treatment can lead to kidney failure, amputations, blindness, heart attacks, strokes, and in some cases, death."

The vote on HB 1114 was 39 to 7. It has already passed the House, and now goes to Governor Armstrong’s desk.