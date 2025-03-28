Bill could stop daylight saving time in ND

A bill to stop using daylight saving time was heard before the Senate State and Local government committee. The bill would keep the state in standard time year around.

Proponents of HB 1259 say jumping back and forth for daylight saving time is harmful for people’s health.

Seema Khosla, a sleep medicine physician based in Fargo spoke in support of permanent standard time.

"We know that standard time is the most physiological time, meaning that this is what our body understands."

Opponents were concerned that having just our state in permanent standard time would make living along the borders of North Dakota very difficult.

Cale Dunwoody is Vice President of Public Policy for the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Chamber of Commerce. He says many businesses in the area constantly travel back and forth between Minnesota and North Dakota.

"We really think that this matter should be handled at the Federal level. With multiple states and provinces surrounding our region, this really would create some really burdensome delays, increase administrative costs for our businesses, create constant confusion, and economic loss."

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Roger Maki, introduced amendments that would enact the bill only when surrounding states enter permanent standard time. The committee is holding the bill for committee work.