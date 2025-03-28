Bill to give law enforcement another tool to reduce fleeing given the OK by a Senate committee

A Senate committee has given a “do-pass” recommendation on a bill that law enforcement officers say will give them another tool to help deter fleeing.

The bill will allow a police officer to issue a traffic citation to the owner of a vehicle involved in fleeing, after investigation. This would not be a criminal charge.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski told the Senate Transportation Committee fleeing from a police officer is a crime – but under current law, unless an officer pursues and apprehends the offender, there is little chance of identifying the driver and pursuing charges. He said police realize high-speed pursuits are dangerous, especially in populated areas.

"I've lost colleagues," Zibolski told the Committee. "I've seen community members killed in these pursuits. And just like the drunk driver who never seems to get hurt, while everyone else does, it's rarely the suspect."

Zibolski said the bill will allow officers to contact the vehicle owner later. He says they can issue tickets of $100 for the first violation, and $500 for each subsequent violation. But he says if the investigation indicates the car was stolen, no ticket would be issued.

Zibolski also said the number of fleeing incidents is growing.

"Our officers conducted 10,820 traffic stops in 2024," Zibolski said. "And there is a ration of one fleeing for every 37 traffic stops. This is an egregiously high number, and it's going to get worse."

The Senate Transportation Committee voted 5 to 1 for the “do pass” recommendation.