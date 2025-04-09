New CEO named for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation

A changing of the guard at the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Clarence Sitter is the new CEO. He replaces Randy Hatzenbuhler, who is retiring.

"As we look ahead, we will continue to steward this place, Medora, with care and boldness," Sitter said. "We will innovate without forgetting our roots. We will grow while staying grounded in our purpose. And we will expand our opportunities, but keep the charm, that people have come to know Medora for — a place of history, a place of tradition, and a place to slow down, unwind, and forget about the busy-ness of life for a while."

Sitter said this is the 60th anniversary season for the Medora Musical. And he said the Foundation is prepping for next July 4th, when the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will open, and the US celebrates its 250th birthday.

Sitter said one of the projects is a new 100-room hotel. He says ground will be broken this summer, and the hope is to have it ready by next July.