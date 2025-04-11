Hagerott announces retirement from ND University System

North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott has officially announced his retirement.

Hagerott made his statement during today’s meeting of the State Board of Higher Education. He says he is accelerating his retirement so he can focus his efforts on the national security challenges facing the United States Navy and the country.

"I was back in DC last week, and if you watch the news - it's getting very interesting in the Navy. And the research project with the naval institute that you graciously gave me developmental leave, I've been asked to totally revamp with new chapters to update for- drum roll - artificial intelligence and the impact to education and the officer corps. And this is urgent work that I really need to help with."

Hagerott served in the past as Chair of the Secretary of the Navy’s Naval Education Task Force, and currently serves on their Education for Seapower Advisory Board.

The State Board of Higher Education will meet early next week to discuss next steps on selecting an interim chancellor.

Hagerott plans to divide his time between Washington, DC and North Dakota.