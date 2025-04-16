House proposes change in how the Commissioner of Veterans' Affairs is chosen

The House has approved a major change in who appoints the state Commissioner of Veterans Affairs.

That person had been selected by the Committee on Veterans Affairs, or COVA. But the House has changed that, so the commissioner is appointed by the Governor. And COVA becomes more of an advisory committee.

Rep. Emily O’Brien (R-Grand Forks) is a member of the Human Resources section of House Appropriations. She told the House COVA gave a pay raise to the Commissioner that exceeded what other state employees had received, and causing a request for a deficiency appropriation. O’Brien said the Human Resources section felt it had no choice in addressing the situation.

"It has nothing to do with the Commissioner, the services that are being provided to veterans, or the Department itself," O'Brien said. "It's strictly the process, which was spending without the Legislative authority."

O'Brien also said, while most state employees received six percent raises the first year of the last biennium, and four percent in the second year, COVA gave the Commissioner a 41 percent pay raise in the second year.

Rep. Austen Schauer (R-West Fargo) spoke against the change, defending COVA’s decision.

"COVA considered the Director of Veteran's Affairs as professional and exemplary, as far as job performance," Schauer said. "They graded him out quite high."

Schauer said COVA also did a study, and determined he was significantly underpaid.

"So they adjusted his payment," Schauer said.

Rep. Jon Nelson (R-Rugby) countered that the issue is appropriating state general fund money by an unelected board. Nelson said the deficiency ask is $80,000.

"It was clear that they did not follow their directions in this process," Nelson said.

The amendment passed on a 57 to 34 vote. And the amended bill passed 69 to 22. It now goes back to the state Senate, to see if it agrees with the changes.