Legislature approves bill to help rural grocery stores

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:57 AM CDT

The House has passed a bill to help sustain rural grocery stores.

SB 2278 sets aside $1 million in general fund money in the state Commerce Department for grants to rural grocers, to keep them in business, and to increase the availability of food access.

"Senate Bill 2228 is an essentail tool to help these businesses remain viable, by providing support for store expansion, modernization efforts that improve efficiency and succession planning, to insure stores stay open, when ownership changes, and assists when stores are closed," said Rep. Jason Dockter (R-Bismarck). " The presence of a grocery store is also a key factor in business attraction and workforce recruitment."

The bill passed the House on a 75 to 17 vote. It is now headed to Governor Armstrong’s desk.
Dave Thompson
