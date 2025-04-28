Proposed legislation would make lawmakers, higher ed employees mandatory reporters; bill already rejected

In light of the Ray Holmberg case, and the release of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation report into the case over the weekend, North Dakota’s DEM-NPL leadership proposed legislation that would require elected officials and employees of higher education institutions to report knowledge of crimes against children.

Fargo Senator Tim Mathern addressed reporters at a news conference in Bismarck. He says the BCI report illuminated numerous elected officials and higher education employees who were aware of Holmberg’s activities.

"He told them what he was doing. All of us in these positions should hold that trust sacred, and as a long-time member of the legislature, I believe they could have done better. It's obvious that just trusting these people to do the right thing is not good enough - we owe it to Holmberg's victims to do something about it."

Mathern says failing to address this now would fail to protect children.

House Minority Leader Zac Ista of Grand Forks says in addition to bringing forth this legislation, he’s renewing his call on the legislature to fully fund the Ethics Commission.

"If now is not the time to fully empower the Ethics Commission, when is? But as it stands now, this Legislative Assembly is proposing to handcuff the work of the Ethics Commission by placing on it an arbitrary case closure deadline. This risks forcing the Commission to dismiss as many as 28 pending complaints, including 17 against lawmakers. That is both unacceptable and a violation of our constitutional duty not to hamper, restrict or impair the work of the Ethics Commission."

The bill would essentially make lawmakers and higher ed employees mandated reporters of crimes against children.

The Senate Delayed Bills Committee turned Mathern's bill down.

