House passes Attorney General's budget

The North Dakota House has passed the conference committee report on HB 1003, the budget for the Attorney General’s office.

The vote was 67 to 23.

Rep. Bernie Satrom (R-Jamestown) did raise a concern about a section of the bill that would prohibit a district judge from waiving fees for people sentenced to the 24-7 sobriety program. That’s for someone arrested s second time for DUI, and given this as a condition of bond. The person is subject to frequent alcohol testing.

Satrom told the House this “no suspension” clause was brought up by a county sheriff, concerned about a budget shortfall.

"The 24-7 program is designed to hold people accountable, and help them stay sober," Satrom said. "Not to punish them for being poor."

Satron said for many in that program, the daily fees are a financial burden.

"When somebody can't pay, they risk being jailed," Satgrom said. "Not for drinking, but for being broke. Some will lose their jobs, some will lose their housing, some will lose their families. That's not justice."

The measure passed 67 to 23. It will now be considered in the Senate.