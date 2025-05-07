State emergency operations center activated to help fight wildland fires

North Dakota’s state Emergency Operations Center has been activated to help fight multiple fires across North Dakota.

The Department of Emergency Services is tracking 16 wildland fires. DES says many are being contained. But state Homeland Security Director Darrin Hanson said the activation level is at 2 out of four.

"That means that state level support is required," Hanson said. "Local and tribal capabilities are overwhelmed, or they need state assistance. So, we're bringing in other state agencies into the emergency operations center — sometimes, federal agencies are also involved."

Hanson said the locals are asking for resources to help get the fires contained. He said they have also put together a “wildland fire task force.”

"Local fire departments have signed up to be on a list that we can call, and they will respond to other jurisdictions around the state under this agreement," Hanson said. "So we have really good support in that task force."

Hanson said two National Guard Blackhawk helicopters are heling to fight the fires, and they were sent to the Turtle Mountains and Three Affiliated Tribes. And he said a Bureau of Indian Affairs helicopter is also supporting the efforts to control the fires.

Hanson said there are also things that people in the communities can do to help.

"They should make sure they're following local burn restrictions," Hanson said. "If there are air operations in the area, we ask that people don't fly drones or UAS aircraft."

Hanson said there is a temporary flight restriction up in the Turtle Mountain area.

The forecast calls for elevated fire weather conditions for the next several days.