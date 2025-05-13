Disturbance at Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site

The Williams County Crisis Negotiating team has been dispatched to the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site. Authorities say they received an emergency call around 8 this (Tuesday) morning regarding a disturbance. The negotiations team is trying to de-escalate the situation.

At this point it’s believed there is one individual holed up in the Trading Post. Staff and visitors to the National Historic Site were safely evacuated the building by the time authorities arrived.

The site and the road to the site remain closed as the talks and investigation continue. The public is being asked to avoid the area.