"Don't touch baby animals" warns Game and Fish

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is sending a simple message to the well-intentioned who want to rescue what appear to be orphaned baby animals this time of year:

"Don't touch baby animals."

Conservation supervisor Patrick Isakson says whether it is a fawn, duckling, rabbit or a songbird, it is better to leave animals alone. Most of the time, the mother will be back to get them and interacting with wild animals can cause them undo stress.

Isakson says Game and Fish gets a lot of calls in the spring about animals who are in places they aren’t supposed to be.

"If maybe a baby bird wanders into your garage or its in your backyard and you're worried that you have dogs or cats or that kind of thing, try to find a safe place that has lots of cover, maybe under a bush, or up in a tree, or someplace out of the way that is not visible. That gives it the best chance for it to go on its way."

If an animal isn’t in a dangerous place, Isakson says its best for both the animals and the people if wildlife is enjoyed from afar.