More measles cases confirmed in Williams, Cass Counties

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed a few more cases of measles in the state.

The total cases confirmed in Williams County is now 13, and there are now four total confirmed cases in Cass County bringing the total case count to 17.

All individuals who have tested positive for measles have been unvaccinated. One individual so far has been hospitalized.

HHS continues to recommend 21 day quarantines for any unvaccinated individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. Vaccinated individuals who may have been exposed do not need to quarantine, but are encouraged to monitor for symptoms.

This current measles outbreak is the first the virus has been detected in North Dakota since 2011.