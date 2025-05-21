North Dakota lawmaker remembered for ‘quiet strength,’ expertise in aviation, education

Colleagues of North Dakota Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck are remembering her as a stalwart advocate for education, aviation and agricultural issues.

Schreiber-Beck, R-Wahpeton, died Sunday at age 70. She was first elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 2014 and served as vice chair of the House Education Committee during the legislative session that adjourned earlier this month.

Schreiber-Beck’s expertise on K-12 education, higher education, aeronautics and agricultural issues was unparalleled, said her seatmate, Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-Wahpeton.

“She truly represented her constituents, set aside partisan politics and she really went to work for the people she represented,” Mitskog said Tuesday.

In a statement, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said Schreiber-Beck was a trusted legislative adviser, confidant and K-12 education advocate.

“Rep. Schreiber-Beck was tireless in her work to produce better education policy, and she had the welfare of students and their families foremost in her mind,” Baesler said.

Schreiber-Beck volunteered as executive director for the North Dakota Agricultural Aviation Association for nearly 40 years. She and her late husband, Gerry Beck, operated Tri-State Aviation in Wahpeton.

In March, Schreiber-Beck was inducted into North Dakota’s Aviation Hall of Fame by the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission for her significant contributions. She served for 25 years on the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission and was a member of a governor’s task force that established North Dakota’s Unmanned Aerial Systems test site.

In a statement, Gov. Kelly Armstong said she embodied the truest essence of public service, volunteerism and giving back to the community.

“Cindy Schreiber-Beck served the citizens of North Dakota with a quiet strength and determination that touched so many facets of life, from agriculture and aviation to education and community development, and it was an honor to call her a friend,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on the day of Schreiber-Beck’s interment.

Funeral services for Schreiber-Beck will be held at 4 p.m. May 28 at the Fargo Air Museum.

The District 25 Republican Party executive committee will appoint a successor to complete her term, which runs through 2026.

Mitskog said she’ll remember fondly that Schreiber-Beck had a bit of a sweet tooth.

“I’ll never walk past a bowl of candy without thinking of her. She loved candy … and I think that kind of helped drive her energy,” she said.