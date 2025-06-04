North Dakota has highest rate of measles in the country

North Dakota currently has the highest rate of measles in the country.

As of today, there have been 34 cases confirmed in the state – 16 in Williams County, 1 in Burke County, 10 in Grand Forks County and 7 in Cass County.

According to data from the North Dakota Public Health Association, the rate of infection in the state is 4.3 cases per 100,000 people. By comparison, New Mexico’s rate is 3.7 , and the rate in Texas is nearly 2.5.

No cases have been confirmed in any individual vaccinated against measles in North Dakota. MMR shots are first given at 12 months old, but North Dakota’s Health and Human Services Department has advised that infants six months and older be vaccinated against measles in Williams County. Vaccine clinics have been held in Williston and in Fargo.

