Conservative group hopes to reshape the North Dakota Republican Party

A group of conservative activists in the North Dakota Republican Party has launched what it calls an advocacy organization to reshape the Party from within.

The group is called “The Freedom League of North Dakota.” Its interim executive director is Rob Muntz of Fargo, who is the District 46 GOP chairman.

"Our bedrocks are based in the NDGOP platform," Muntz said in an interview. "Our guiding principles mirror the nine planks found in the platform."

Muntz said the group wants to – as he put it – “activate the grass roots at the district and local level.”

"So we have already started engaging in small group grassroots training across the state," Muntz said. "It's about engaging the voters at the base level."

And Muntz said it's telling the voters when and where to get involved to be most effective.

"Simply taking a few hours out of their day every two years to go to a district reorg, can have significant impact on the politics in the state of North Dakota," Muntz said. "Current GOP chairperson Sandy Sanford won by only one vote."

Muntz said there is work to do. He said he was disappointed in Gov. Kelly Armstrong's veto of SB 2307, which would have required libraries to move books with adult content to be out of reach for children.

"We need to protect our children," Muntz said. "It has nothing to do with banning books."

Muntz says the group is planning a convention in August.