Concordia, NDSU partnership aimed at addressing pharmacist shortage

Concordia College and North Dakota State University have signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize a new partnership aimed at addressing a shortage in the pharmacy industry.

Senior Associate Dean for Pharmacy at NDSU Michael Kelsch says there are areas of shortages of pharmacists across the region, and country. And he says these two institutions are uniquely positioned to tackle that issue. He says the shortage can be heavily felt in rural areas, but urban areas are not immune to it. Kelsch says under the agreement, students can earn a Bachelor of Arts in Biosciences – Pharmacy Concentration from Concordia, and both Bachelor in Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Doctor of Pharmacy from NDSU. It’s meant to streamline the path to a pharmacy career while keeping talented students in the region.

"It is going to save that student time, and money, because they can accelerate that pathway. They can perhaps be done in the pre-pharmacy requirements in a three year period, and then come to NDSU and then the credits they earn at NDSU would then transfer back to Concordia to fill out the remainder of what's needed at Concordia to award their Bachelor of Arts degree."

NDSU is the only school in North Dakota offering a pharmacy program. The program officially launches with the start of the 2025 academic year.