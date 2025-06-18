No measles cases confirmed in ND in three weeks

It’s now been three weeks since any measles cases have been confirmed in North Dakota.

The last three cases were confirmed on May 28, but the measles dashboard run by North Dakota Health and Human Services has shown no new cases since then.

The first cases were confirmed at the end of April, ultimately turning up in four North Dakota counties. 34 cases have been found in total – 16 in Williams County, 1 in Burke County, 10 in Grand Forks County and 7 in Cass County.

Outbreaks of clusters of measles have sprung up this year in several states in the country. Health officials say declining vaccination rates contribute to the outbreaks.

To date, no individuals who have been vaccinated against measles in North Dakota have tested positive for the disease.