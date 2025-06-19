© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PSC denies re-opening cases concerning a proposed power line from Jamestown to Ellendale

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published June 19, 2025 at 12:38 PM CDT
NDPSC

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has turned down a petition to re-open a case where MDU and Otter Tail Power were granted a certificate of “public convenience and necessity” for a high-voltage power line from Jamestown to Ellendale.

A group of landowners asked for the case to be re-opened. But Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart said that petition came too late.

"The Commission followed all the rules, regarding the notice of opportunity of hearing, which is the process to insure due process," Haugen-Hoffart said. "The petitioners were not denied due process. They missed their opportunity to exercise it in a timely manner, that is fair to all parties involved."

But Haugen-Hoffart said if the landowners still oppose the line, they will have another chance to raise their concerns, when the two utilities file for the corridor and route permit, if and when it is filed.

"The line may not be constructed without obtaining a certificate of corridor capability and route permit from the Commission," Haugen-Hoffart said. "Again, this has not been filed with us."

The project – dubbed “Jet-X” – is a 345 kilovolt line.
Tags
Local News power lines
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson