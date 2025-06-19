Veterans Memorial Center at Fargo National Cemetery moves to final design phase

An agreement in principle has been secured for the Veterans Memorial Center to be built at the Fargo National Cemetery.

Senator John Hoeven worked on finalizing the agreement, which approves the design by the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard. He says the agreement, along with the funding coming from a public-private partnership, enables the project to move forward. And he says the agreement allows Fargo to complete the work, but be supported by the VA.

"It's much like how we did the Red River Valley Flood Protection Project; a public-private partnership, and we've got the VA. They're not only expanding from five to thirty five acres, so we've got the size cemetery we need for the long term - but they're also putting in enhancements. Access, parking, roads, all those kinds of things that would be important not for just when we have events there, but for the neighbors, or anything else. We're going to have the infrastructure out there to have an absolute world class veterans cemetery."

Hoeven says the conceptual design for the center was put together by ICON Architects, and includes an indoor shelter and gathering area, gallery, office space for VA staff, a breakroom for Honor Guard members, indoor restrooms and a garage to accommodate a hearse.

Hoeven says it is hoped ground can be broken later this year, with construction to be finished by next summer.