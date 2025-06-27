Volunteers wanted in Hunter for storm cleanup

Cass County officials are still calling for volunteer assistance in cleanup efforts following last weekend’s severe storms and tornadoes.

The County has officially requested help in the city of Hunter, North Dakota. Volunteers are no longer needed in the city of Page.

People are encouraged to contact coordinators before heading to Hunter to know what equipment and resources are needed.

They can contact Sean Richardson at 701-367-2128 or Brad Bateman at 701-430-3596.

Anyone needing additional support is encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.