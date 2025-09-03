Snow Country Prison Memorial and Nuclear Power Study

Many of us are familiar with the United Tribes Technical College, south of Bismarck. That’s the location for the annual UTTC International Powwow. But when the location was a military post named Fort Lincoln, it became a place to incarcerate Japanese Americans during World War II.

It became known as “Snow Country Prison.” A number of Japanese Americans were moved to the location via train. It also housed imprisoned German nationals.

Now, a memorial is being dedicated this weekend during the Powwow. This memorial has been in the works for 15 years. UTTC started gathering materials from survivors of the internment, as well as from family members of those internees who have passed. And a committee of Japanese Americans have helped to plan and fund the project.

The National Park Service has also helped fund the project.

The memorial will be dedicated Friday, September 5.

Nuclear power in North Dakota?

A Legislative interim committee is beginning its study of the potential for the development of nuclear power in North Dakota. This comes as the demand for electricity continues to grow, driven in part by data centers. Those centers use a lot of power, and have looked at North Dakota as a place to locate.

The “Advanced Nuclear Energy Committee” will be hiring a consultant to help in its study.

Nuclear power is seen in some quarters as a “clean” energy source, because of a lack of smokestack emissions.

And Sask Power (Saskatchewan) is looking at small, portable reactors to provide power.

Plus — North Dakota does have some uranium deposits.

Xcel Energy is hoping to keep its Minnesota-based nuclear facilities on-line. It said nuclear fits into its plans to help Minnesota’s goal to be carbon-free by the year 2040.

