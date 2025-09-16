© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Emulsion spill in Mountrail County

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published September 16, 2025 at 2:41 PM CDT

Hess Corporation notified ND DEQ of the spill on September 13.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring remediation of an emulsion spill from a pipeline in Mountrail County.

Hess Corporation notified DEQ of the spill on September 13. It had occurred the day before, about four miles northwest of Stanley.

Hess estimates roughly 20,000 barrels, or 840,000 gallons of emulsion was released, flowing over about 250 yards over agricultural land. No water resources have been impacted.

The source of the spill is currently under investigation.
Local News
Danielle Webster
