Emulsion spill in Mountrail County

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring remediation of an emulsion spill from a pipeline in Mountrail County.

Hess Corporation notified DEQ of the spill on September 13. It had occurred the day before, about four miles northwest of Stanley.

Hess estimates roughly 20,000 barrels, or 840,000 gallons of emulsion was released, flowing over about 250 yards over agricultural land. No water resources have been impacted.

The source of the spill is currently under investigation.