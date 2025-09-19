© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Somali refugee named 'Student of the Year' by the North Dakota Association for Lifelong Learning

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:44 AM CDT
Amy Rand (L) and Fatumo Mohid at the ND Association for Lifelong Learning conference, held at the state Capitol
Dave Thompson
Amy Rand (L) and Fatumo Mohid at the ND Association for Lifelong Learning conference, held at the state Capitol

A Somali refugee has been named the “Student of the Year” by the North Dakota Association for Lifelong Learning.

Fatumo Mohid has been learning English at the Fargo Adult Learning Center. She’s in the country legally and has three young children.

Her teacher, Amy Rand, said Mohid came into the class determined, but never having an opportunity to have a basic education.

"For somebody who has not learned how to read and write, in their first language, it is a marathon — an ultra marathon — to make that progress as an adult," Rand said. "It's just been a joy to see her take on that challenge, and to explode in her conversational English at the same time, and to hit all the milestones that we hope for people as new Americans, like getting a job and a driver's license."

Mohid has a job at Amazon in Fargo, and has a driver’s license. She said she likes her teacher, and she likes living in the United States, with her family.

"It's good — it's nice," Mohid said.

The award was given to her as part of the Association’s statewide conference, being held in Bismarck.
