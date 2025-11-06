Cass County Sheriff's Office investigating Horace shooting

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says a man is being held on charges related to a shooting incident in Horace yesterday morning.

21-year-old Derrick Lobo is being held at the Cass County Jail on charges of reckless endangerment and child neglect. He also had two outstanding warrants, for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at an apartment building on Jacks Way in Horace just before 8am Wednesday morning. Two residents were performing life-saving measures on a female victim with a gunshot wound. Despite all efforts at the scene, 23-year-old Sakeena Khaadi was pronounced dead.

Deputies swept an apartment and discovered a 2-year-old child inside, who was not injured.

Lobo was later detained outside the apartment building.

Dispatch received several other calls from nearby businesses that morning, including a call from a clinic who said a man came inside to report a female gunshot victim before running outside and yelling as he ran up the street.

Sheriff Jahner says there is no current threat to the public, but that he understands how the community must be shaken.

"What I would mention, as far as everything we know right now, is this is isolated to the group of individuals we've mentioned today. We don't think there's anything outside of that. But I would always remind all of our citizens, in all of Cass County, that on a day-to-day basis, we should be aware of our surroundings. We should be vigilant. And pay attention to things going on around us, so that we can react if we need to - because we never know when something is going to happen. None of us do."

The 2-year-old child found in the apartment was Lobo’s child. They are now in the custody of Lobo’s father.

Jahner says the investigation continues into the incident. He could not confirm if additional charges would apply.