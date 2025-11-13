Friday: observance of World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Victims

This Sunday is the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

For the 4th year in a row, North Dakota is observing the day with a ceremony to honor those killed or seriously injured in traffic crashes.

Spokesperson Lauren Wahlman says the ceremony will feature representatives from state agencies, and a victim’s family. A moment of silence will also be observed, with each second commemorating a life lost on North Dakota roadways this year.

Wahlman says North Dakota’s Vision Zero initiative aims to end fatal crashes in the state. She says many crashes are preventable.

"Most of our traffic fatalities are coming from preventable human behavior; so not wearing your seat belt, speeding, driving distracted, driving impaired - we always say that impaired driving crashes are a hundred percent preventable. So a lot of these crashes could be prevented if everyone made a conscious decision to take personal responsibility behind the wheel; that is wearing a seat belt, driving sober, distraction free, following posted speed limits... but also, driving for road conditions. We live in North Dakota, the weather can change at the drop of a hat. So, making sure you're aware of your surroundings as well."

Wahlman says the public is invited to attend the ceremony, which starts at noon on Friday at the state capitol in Bismarck.