Sanford Health Fargo unveils new oncology unit

Sanford Health Fargo has officially opened its new inpatient oncology unit.

Megan Hills is director of inpatient oncology and cellular therapy. She says the new unit, located at Sanford Broadway Medical Center near downtown Fargo, features 16 private inpatient rooms. She says they are designed to enhance patient care, comfort and efficiency.

Since 2020, patient referrals to oncology and radiation at Sanford have increased 54 percent. Hills says there are multiple reasons for that – one of which, being that Sanford has been working toward positioning itself as a premiere destination for specialized treatments for some time.

"We want to bring the resources that Mayo has closer to home for our patients. We probably won't replicate anything specifically; but I think bringing those resources closer to home. But then, it's really important for us... we don't want patients to feel like a number and that we're getting so big that we don't know who they are. So we're also trying to set ourselves apart in that aspect as well - just being that small town, community atmosphere, with the resources that they need."

The completion of this unit will bring the total number of oncology beds to 40. It also gives Sanford the capacity to care for more solid tumor patients, in addition to accommodating blood and bone marrow transplant patients.

The Roger Maris Cancer Center was recently named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s Top 100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs for the third year in a row.