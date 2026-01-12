D’Ya NoDak: What’s old is new again in Bismarck

Last week, I had a chance to be present and do a story when a 100-year-old fire truck’s engine was started. It was one of those fun stories — a day brightener we all need.

So, I thought you might be interested in why I was so focused on this event.

We first learned that the fire truck had been in the Bismarck Fire Department since 2026, through a news release the city sent in October. The truck had been there when the Capitol burned, and was a part of other firefights. But in 1988, it was made surplus property, and auctioned off.

A couple who live south of Mandan bought it. They displayed it for a while in their Great Plains Museum, and would drive it back to Mandan, to be a part of the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade. Eventually, though, they couldn’t do that, and the truck sat in one of their garages.

That’s when Bismarck city administrator Jason Tomanek got involved. He contacted the owners, and Bismarck bought it back.

Then the work began to get it running again. I reached out to the city, asking to be there when the truck was restarted. I was able to be there to gather sound,and see the joy on people’s faces when it started.

Engine Number One was back in service.

There were a number of reasons for my enthusiasm for the story: History, sound, and nostalgia are just a few of them. History, because it was in use to fight the fire that destroyed the Capitol building. Sound, because that helps take a listener to the scene, without pictures.

After the story aired, I heard from Jason Tomanek. He said he was smiling ear-to-ear when he heard it.

Thanks for letting me share a little joy for these kinds of stories.