Police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a West Fargo woman

Fargo Police have teamed up with police from West Fargo and County-level prosecutors as they continue the search for 25-year old Isadora Wengel. She was seen December 31st in West Fargo. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says because of the complex nature of the investigation they can’t share many details…

”… What we can tell you is thus far in the investigation is that we have large concerns that there is foul play involved in this missing investigation. We are continuing to investigate from that perspective.”

Zibolski says while there’s not much they can disclose, they are looking for any input the public may have.

“…So if anyone has seen Isadora since the 31st of December, we're asking that you contact our dispatch center so that you can refer to our investigators and that those leads can be worked on as quickly as possible.”

Zibolski says at this point they do not think the incident poses any threat to the general public.

Isadora Wengel is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing about 175 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She may be wearing a white cardigan with pink hearts, and blue jeans. She was wearing either white Air Force 1 tennis shoes or Ugg boots.