Fate of HUD CoC grants still unclear

Last week, recipients of Continuum of Care grants from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, were notified they could begin the renewal process under the FY2024-2025 notice of funding opportunity, or NOFO.

Recipients have until February 9th to apply for funding.

HUD had pulled their NOFO in mid-December. After a lawsuit brought by 20 different states, a federal judge ordered a stop to those actions.

YWCA of Cass Clay has received these grants for decades. CEO Erin Prochnow initially said the pause in funding triggered contingency plans to prevent dozens of families from losing their housing.

In an email correspondence today, Prochnow says the existing NOFO is both good and bad news. She says the good news is that the grants will likely be renewed if agencies take the steps to do so. The bad news, she says, is that HUD appears to have decided to not release the funds.

Prochnow says she has been in contact with Senator John Hoeven’s office in regard to his attempts to meet with HUD officials.

She says in North Dakota, two-thirds of the annual $3.3 million in Continuum of Care grants goes directly toward domestic violence and youth homelessness programs.