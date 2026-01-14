ICE in Minnesota: Rural town waits with worry

Minnesota leaders are now suing the federal government over the large deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the state and the concern is not just felt in the Twin Cities.

A rural town with a history of welcoming immigrants is also on guard.

Last week's fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent coincided with 2,000 federal officers being sent to the region.

Despite growing backlash and nationwide protests, the Trump administration said several hundred more officers are on the way.

Joan Ellison, a resident of Pelican Rapids, said the heightened activity makes her sick, noting immigrants have energized the area, taking on jobs to help prop up the resort and farming community.

"All of those things work off of having a strong, resilient community here, a good grocery store, a good hardware store," Ellison outlined. "Those people all depend on the immigrant community as well as the rest of the town."

She pointed to Latinos securing employment at the local turkey plant and refugees from places like Bosnia and Somalia working at nursing homes or starting their own businesses.

It is unclear how deep in Minnesota additional ICE agents will be stationed but Ellison is part of a group of locals known as "resisters," who are ready to stand up for their immigrant neighbors and document arrests.

The new lawsuit seeking to halt the surge was filed by the state and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The Trump administration continues to defend its controversial immigration enforcement, along with the actions of the ICE agents involved in the Minneapolis shooting.

In Pelican Rapids, Ellison acknowledged there are some locals who oppose a more diverse population but she pointed out over the past few decades, the town made a conscious decision to foster cultural awareness and link new Americans with tools for success.

"They are well respected in the community," Ellison observed. "They are integrated into all parts of life in the community, and the community has worked hard to make them feel welcome."

Rather than feed off of national narratives about immigrants stealing jobs and draining social services, Ellison stressed Pelican Rapids enlisted volunteers and various programs to cover needs like tutoring, housing and transportation.

There's also a multicultural committee helping to inspire connections between residents of all backgrounds. Leaders said their efforts focused on helping all community residents with limited resources so the response felt inclusive.

