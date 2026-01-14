January is National Birth Defects Awareness Month.

North Dakota Health and Human Services recognizes the designation by highlighting awareness of birth defects, and aiming to increase understanding, prevention, and knowledge about access to screenings and programs and services available to affected families in the state.

Kimberly Hruby is special health services director at HHS. She says birth defects can range from mild to serious, and can present lifelong health challenges.

She says while not all birth defects can be prevented, there are preventative measures and best practices to follow to minimize risk.

"That includes things like seeing a doctor regularly, whether you're thinking about conceiving or you happen to become pregnant. And we want to ensure that if you have a chronic health condition, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, that that's in good control and managed well by a medical professional. We also want to make sure that you're getting your vitamins and your minerals you should be taking; which includes folic acid, to prevent neural tube defects such as spina bifida in babies."

Hruby says reducing risk of contracting influenza and other illnesses is also important, as well as staying up to date on recommended vaccinations and getting tested for other conditions they may be at risk for. She also says maintaining a healthy weight, and refraining from alcohol and tobacco use, is important.

The CDC estimates a baby is born with a birth defect every 4.5 minutes in the United States. HHS offers several resources for qualifying families, as well as early intervention services.