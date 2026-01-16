Essentia Health employees given resources ahead of ICE encounters

Employees at Essentia Health in Fargo were sent a flyer in an email instructing them how to handle patient and staff safety in the event of encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The flyer instructs employees to notify leadership, the health system’s legal counsel and security if needed. It also tells them employees to not give ICE permission to enter non-public areas, to not engage in physical or verbal confrontation with the agents, and to not interfere with them.

ICE agents are not to be given patient records or information on any patients' immigration status. Essentia employees are being asked to not record videos.

In a media statement from Essentia, a spokesperson said the following: “In light of heightened concern regarding immigration enforcement in health care settings, Essentia Health’s leadership, legal and security teams have worked together to provide guidance and resources to staff in the event of federal law enforcement presence at our facilities. Essentia is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our patients, staff and visitors; providing clarity for our staff so that they can continue to support patient care; and protecting the privacy and confidentiality of our patients under health care law.”