DEQ seeking public's input on water quality

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is hoping you’ll weigh in on any water quality concerns you have for your region of the state.

DEQ’s Watershed Management Program has developed a ten-year prioritization strategy for addressing surface water quality issues, such as excess bacteria, nutrients and sediment.

Program manager Joshua Wert says this will be the second survey conducted statewide. He says many residents express interest in resolving, for example, harmful algal blooms in their local recreational water bodies.

"We want to hear, what are the things of most concern - what are the top priorities of the citizens of North Dakota, so that when we're moving forward, collecting data, making assessments and making sure we're protecting our resources of clean, drinkable or recreational water for the state of North Dakota."

Wert says DEQ is hoping to receive as many responses as possible, as local residents are the most familiar with their own waterbodies. He says the survey will help them plan ahead for the next two years. The survey is available on the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality website.