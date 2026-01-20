D'Ya NoDak: Lawmakers head back to Bismarck for a special session

This week, lawmakers return to Bismarck for a three-day special session to deal with spending $199 million in federal funds for rural health improvement. The money comes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Congress approved last year, and it could be the first year of a five-year grant round that could bring the state to $1 billion.

There have been 17 special sessions called in North Dakota’s history. Many deal with redrawing Legislative districts. The last one dealt with changes to the state retirement system, and the one previous also dealt with spending federal money that came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This session is expected to last three days. Because the Governor called the session, there is no limit on the number of days they can meet. However, Legislative leaders want to get this done in three days, which is the minimum required for the two houses to act on legislation.

Several legislators have suggested measures for other subjects. One would create a state loan fund for rural hospitals, and at least three others deal with free school meals. Legislative Management (which will act as a de facto “delayed bills committee”) will decide if any will be introduced.

Governor Armstrong to deliver State of the State Address

Wednesday morning, Governor Armstrong will give a State of the State Address to legislators. He promises it will be a short one — 30 to 35 minutes.

Prairie Public’s radio service will provide live coverage of that speech, which is scheduled to begin at 10am.