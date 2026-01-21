"It's not too late" to vaccinate

Respiratory illnesses are still circulating widely in the state.

So far this season, about 6,200 cases of influenza, just under 2,700 cases of covid, and 165 cases of RSV have been confirmed statewide.

But local health officials say it’s never too late to protect yourself.

Ashley Krone is immunization program manager at Grand Forks Public Health. She says it’s not too late to get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses.

"We are not seeing as much of an uptake this year as we have in the past; and so we're trying to get the word out that vaccines are still a really powerful tool in our toolkit. I know as a parent, I'm always looking for ways to keep my kids safe and healthy. Just trying to remind everyone that vaccines are still available, and we'd be happy to serve our community in that way."

Krone says if someone gets vaccinated but still falls ill, the duration and severity of the illness could lessen.

"The vaccines will still help even if they aren't a perfect match for every circulating strain. It's important to know that the vaccines will help the immune system recognize the virus more quickly, make illness milder, shorten how long someone is sick, and reduce the risk of complications, hospitalizations, and even deaths. So it's important to get your vaccine if you haven't already."

Vaccines are available at local public health units, pharmacies and primary care providers.