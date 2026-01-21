Lawmakers return to Bismarck for Special Legislative session

Governor Kelly Armstrong gave a tip of the hat to lawmakers during his opening comments to a special legislative session. The focus of the session is a federal grant for rural health care. Armstrong says the work lawmakers put into the grant application paid off…

"When we first learned about the funding that Congress and President Trump made available, we knew North Dakota was in line for at least $100-Million per year. To see that number double in the final award is a testament to the countless hours of hard work that went into that application."

Armstrong says he’s hoping to see lawmakers finalize a plan that he says is built around four pillars…

"...First. We want to made North Dakota healthy again by promoting wellness, and healthy lifestyles in communities across the state. Through initiatives focused on nutrition, exercise and reducing the risk of substance abuse — just to name a few."

Armstrong says with all the advances we have made in medicine it’s time to start treating people and not just symptoms. He says in order to do so we need to have a stable workforce of professionals and have services available across the state – including having services in rural communities.