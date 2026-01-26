A Republican candidate for Minnesota governor quits race; cites Operation Metro Surge

A Minnesota attorney has withdrawn his candidacy for Governor.

Chris Madel was running for the Republican nomination. He made a statement this morning from his social media accounts.

"Since I announced my candidacy on December 1, I am extremely proud of what we've accomplished. I started as a relatively unknown candidate, and emerged as a leading Republican contender in less than two months. But today, I announce the end of my campaign.

Madel said in his statement he, quote: “cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.” He also said national Republicans have made it impossible for a Republican candidate to win a statewide race in Minnesota.

He also said he initially supported Operation Metro Surge, but that it had expanded beyond public safety.

"United States citizens, particularly those of color, are in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship; that's wrong. ICE has authorized its agents to raid homes using a civil warrant that need only be signed by a border patrol agent - that's unconstitutional, and it's wrong. Weaponizing criminal investigations against political opponents is unconstitutional, regardless of who is in power. Republicans and Democrats alike have engaged in this misconduct, and both must be held to the same standard. They need to do better. And I have read about, and I have spoken to, countless United States citizens who have been detained in Minnesota due to the color of their skin. I personally have spoken to several law enforcement officers, some Hispanic, and some Asian, who have been pulled over by ICE on pre-textual stops. At the end of the day, I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them I believe I did what was right. And I am doing that today."

Madel said he would begin returning contributions made to his campaign back to those who believed in his candidacy.