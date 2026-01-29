Norsk Hostfest ends after 47 years

The Norsk Hostfest festival in Minot is ending after 47 years.

In a statement on their website, the Board of Directors of the Norsk Hostfest announced the ending of the festival, citing financial reasons.

In the announcement, festival leadership said, quote: “In recent years, the festival has faced significant increases in the cost of nationally recognized performers, as well as insurance, facilities, labor and logistics.” The announcement went on the explain attendance levels had not recovered after the pandemic.

The Scandinavian festival was founded in 1978 by Chester Reiten and a group of his friends to celebrate Nordic heritage through community, music, art, food and education. Last year’s 2025 festival was their final event.

