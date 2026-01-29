© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Norsk Hostfest ends after 47 years

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published January 29, 2026 at 10:40 AM CST

The Board of Directors cites financial struggles and dwindling attendance as their reasons for ending the Scandinavian festival held annually in Minot.

The Norsk Hostfest festival in Minot is ending after 47 years.

In a statement on their website, the Board of Directors of the Norsk Hostfest announced the ending of the festival, citing financial reasons.

In the announcement, festival leadership said, quote: “In recent years, the festival has faced significant increases in the cost of nationally recognized performers, as well as insurance, facilities, labor and logistics.” The announcement went on the explain attendance levels had not recovered after the pandemic.

The Scandinavian festival was founded in 1978 by Chester Reiten and a group of his friends to celebrate Nordic heritage through community, music, art, food and education. Last year’s 2025 festival was their final event.
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
