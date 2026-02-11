Homebuilders hoping for a rebound in 2026

After seeing challenges in the 2025 home building season, industry officials are gearing up for 2026 with what they say is “guarded optimism.”

“…Tariffs definitely played their role in kind of the changes to the housing industry. We saw a little bit of a correction with a slight decrease in housing starts across our region.

Shannon Roers is President of the Building Industry Association of the Red River Valley. The region the BIA serves includes much of Cass County in North Dakota and Clay County in Minnesota…

“…And over that entire region, we saw 778 single-family twin homes, those types of housing starts, which is a slight decrease, a 16 percent decrease from 2024.”

Roers says while Fargo and Moorhead did see some housing increases, the growth was not region-wide…

“…And neighborhoods that had been really booming for the last few years, Horace and West Fargo, saw slight decreases. So that's where we get kind of that overall decrease of about 16 percent.”

Jones says 2026 is starting out with some optimism. She says tariffs starting to ease and there’s the possibility of seeing interest rates reduced. Jones says she is hoping those steps will bring people back into the housing market.