Nineteen state agencies are opting-in for a voluntary separation incentive program

Nineteen state agencies have decided to “opt-in” to a voluntary separation incentive program.

It's being done to provide financial incentives to state employees, and help find long-term financial savings for the state.

"The largest state agency is participating, the Department of Health and Human Services," said state Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette. "The second largest one, DOT, is not. So it's a real mix."

Morrissette said smaller agencies may find it difficult.

"If you're an agency with 8 or 10 people, there's not much capacity to shift duties around, or leave a position open, or restructure to find savings," Morrissette said.

Morrissette said the program is meant to find long-term financial savings for the state, in what could be a tougher budget environment.

Next steps?

"Agencies will have 45 days to consider whether they want to submit their applications," Morrissette said. "Employees themselves would have to apply through their agencies. And then those applications would be reviewed."

The application period runs from February 15th and ends March 31st.