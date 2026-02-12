HHS confirms 2026's second case of measles in ND

North Dakota’s second case of measles in 2026 has been confirmed in Pembina County.

North Dakota Health and Human Services reports the individual was an unvaccinated adult over the age of 20 who likely acquired measles from the infection within the state. This year’s first case was confirmed in Williams County last week. HHS has been working with Pembina County Public Health to contact trace and notify individuals who may have been exposed.

They are also notifying the public of three different exposure locations. They include Charras and Tequila in Grand Forks between noon and 3pm on February 4, the Cavalier Public School Gymnasium between 3:45 and 7pm central time on February 4, and the Clinic Care waiting room in Cavalier between 8:30 and 11am central time on February 6.

HHS is advising anyone who may have been at those locations during those times to monitor for symptoms, and that unvaccinated individuals should quarantine for 21 days from the date of exposure.

HHS is also reminding the public of measles vaccination recommendations. The vaccine is recommended for infants older than six months, as well as children and other age groups. Adults born before 1957 are generally presumed immune.