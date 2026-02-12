© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HHS confirms 2026's second case of measles in ND

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published February 12, 2026 at 10:15 AM CST
BBC

The individual was an unvaccinated adult from Pembina County.

North Dakota’s second case of measles in 2026 has been confirmed in Pembina County.

North Dakota Health and Human Services reports the individual was an unvaccinated adult over the age of 20 who likely acquired measles from the infection within the state. This year’s first case was confirmed in Williams County last week. HHS has been working with Pembina County Public Health to contact trace and notify individuals who may have been exposed.

They are also notifying the public of three different exposure locations. They include Charras and Tequila in Grand Forks between noon and 3pm on February 4, the Cavalier Public School Gymnasium between 3:45 and 7pm central time on February 4, and the Clinic Care waiting room in Cavalier between 8:30 and 11am central time on February 6.

HHS is advising anyone who may have been at those locations during those times to monitor for symptoms, and that unvaccinated individuals should quarantine for 21 days from the date of exposure.

HHS is also reminding the public of measles vaccination recommendations. The vaccine is recommended for infants older than six months, as well as children and other age groups. Adults born before 1957 are generally presumed immune.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
Giving Hearts Day
❤️ Early giving has begun for Giving Hearts Day. All gifts are matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $250,000! ❤️
Donate